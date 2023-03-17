James Goldrick Cause of Death? Rear Admiral James Goldrick Passed Away, Obituary

Rear Admiral James Goldrick has passed away recently. He was was a highly intelligent and significant naval captain who is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath today. He was a very amazing person and his sudden death left his close ones very saddened and shocked by his death. His close ones have been mourning his death. Now many people are searching for the name James Goldrick on the internet as they are very curious to know about his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

He was a former senior officer and he worked for Royal Australian Navy, AO, CSC, and naval historian Rear Admiral James Vincent Purcell Goldrick. He specialized in the recent navel and oceanic problems. He also worked as an adjunct lecturer in the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at the Australian Defense Force Academy and a fellow at the Sea Power Centre. In 2015 he worked as a visiting fellow at All Souls College, University of Oxford, and from 2013 to 2018.

James Goldrick Cause of Death?

Rear Admiral James Goldrick is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Friday, 17 March 2023 in Canberra. His passing news has been confirmed by the Naval Institute of Australia on Twitter. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he passed away after getting treatment for lymphoma and leukaemia. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the full article.

James was a Royal Australian Naval College alumnus who also got a Master of Letters from the University of New England and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of New South Wales. He also took a part in Harvard Business School's six-week Advanced Management Program and he won the title of Doctor of Letters Honoris cause. Since his passing news went out many people expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms. May his soul rest in peace.