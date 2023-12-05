CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
James Nowak Died In Car Accident: Traffic Collision Oak Creek, Milwaukee Dies

Recently, a terrible car accident took place on 3 December and the news of this incident is running on the top of the internet sites. An officer of the Milwaukee Police Department died in this accident and his passing is a great loss for the community. The deceased officer was identified as James ‘Jimmy’ Nowak and his demise broke the hearts of his family members. He was a police officer and his passing has raised multiple questions in the people’s minds. Let’s discuss what happened to him, the cause of his passing and we will also talk about himself in this article in brief.

James Nowak

Reportedly, it was a collision road accident and the news of Jimmy’s death was shared by the community. It occurred on late Sunday night 3 December 2023 in the 6600 block of S. Pennsylvania Ave. After this incident, the locals called the authorities and the deputies reached the incident scene immediately. It was a collision incident and it happened when the victim’s vehicle collided with a semi-truck. There was an investigation was begun related to this incident but they didn’t the exact circumstances surrounding this incident. There are some details left to share, so scroll down this page and continue your reading.

James Nowak Died In Car Accident

In this accident, an officer James “Jimmy” Nowak tragically passed away. He breathed last on Sunday 3 December 2023 and he was 30 years old at the time of his demise. In this accident, he was injured badly and sustained multiple injuries that led to his death. He was a well-respected member of the force and was notably the former partner of fallen MPD Officer Peter Jerving, He was dedicated to his work and known for his commitment to protecting the public. He was survived by his beloved wife, Julia Nowak, and the other family members whose names are not disclosed. Keep reading…

It is also shared that he was awarded the Meritorious Service Award on 22 November 2015. His community and family members are expressing their sadness for his passing and his loved ones are affected badly by this heartbreaking event. There is no details have been shared related to Jimmy’s obituary and funeral arrangements. He died on 3 December 2023 at the age of 30 years after being involved in this tragic accident. He succumbed his life to his injuries but the exact details behind this collision are not officially announced. We will update you soon. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to get further updates and other articles.

