James Ray III Cause of Death? Montclair murderer James Ray III found dead in jail

Scheduled for sentencing on June 22, 2023, for Angela Bledsoe’s murder, the circumstances surrounding Ray’s death and the outcome of the autopsy remained pending, with updates anticipated as the investigation developed. James Ray III, a former NYPD officer and New York City attorney, was convicted of murdering his girlfriend, Angela Bledsoe, in their Montclair, N.J., residence in 2018. The case gained global attention as Ray fled to Cuba, sparking an intense manhunt. Despite being found guilty in May 2023, Ray, aged 60, passed away in June, and the circumstances of his death remain unclear. A troubling revelation in the case emerged through a handwritten journal titled “On the Move,” where Ray documented the events leading to Bledsoe’s death.

Described as a blend of memoir and spy thriller, the journal contained chilling entries, including Ray expressing an inability to stop firing in Bledsoe’s direction. Forensic psychologist Katherine Ramsland analyzed the journal, highlighting its calculated nature. Ray’s escape strategy involved leaving a letter claiming self-defense with his brother after dropping off his daughter. He traveled from Newark to Cuba via Philadelphia and Mexico. Despite his demise, the journal played a pivotal role in securing his conviction. The 20/20 special offers insights into the case, featuring interviews with Bledsoe’s family and recordings of Ray’s post-killing phone calls.

