Judith Heumann Cause of Death? Disability Rights Leader and Activist Passed Away

Judith Heumann, better known as Judy who was a well-known Disability rights leader and activist sadly passed away at the age of 75. Unfortunately, Judy Heumann is no more between her loved ones and followers. She was one of the kindest and most famous disability rights leaders in the world who has gained huge attention due to her personality. Today, several communities across the world are mourning the passing of the activist. According to the sources, the news of her death was confirmed by her team on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Let’s find out what was the reason behind her death and how did she die.

Let us tell you that Judy was known as the “mother of the disability rights movement”. She became a world’s popular leader for her instrumental work in publishing historic legislation, including the individuals with Disabilities Education Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and the Rehabilitation Act. The Former President of America, Barak Obama also paid tribute to her and wrote,” Judy Jeumann dedicated her life to the fight for civil rights – starting as a young organizer at Camp Jened and later helping lead the disability rights movement. Michelle and I were fortunate to work with Judy over the years, and are thinking of her family and friends”.

Judith Heumann Cause of Death?

Since the news of her passing was confirmed by officials, several communities and leaders are coming ahead to pay her tributes and giving deep condolence to her family members who are going through a difficult time. She was born in Philadelphia and raised in Brooklyn, New York. She became physically disabled and a wheelchair user after developing polio at an early age in 1949. She was denied attending school when she was just 5 because she was considered a ‘fire hazard’.

Later, her parents fought for her right for education, and she attended a special school and high school as well. With this, she joined at Long Island University for further education, where she organized protests and rallies advocating for students with disabilities to have better access to campus buildings and facilities.

She earned a master’s degree from the University of California, Berkeley. During her entire life, she fought for several disabled people. She also helped launch the Independent Living Moment, which espoused that disabled people should have access to resources and services to allow them to live in their communities. Still, the family didn’t share the funeral updates of the lady. Judy will be always remembered by her loved ones and supporters.