Sub-Inspector Junmoni Rabha, an Assam Police senior officer, was killed in a catastrophic traffic accident on the intervening night of May 15 when her Maruti vehicle collided with a container truck.

Rabha's car collided with container truck number 78 UT 4518, traveling from the opposite way after she lost control. The accident took place around 2 am. Sub-Inspector Junmoni Rabha died in a traffic accident after his Maruti Alto collided with a truck at Jhakhalbandha in Nagaon district of Assam. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The local police responded and took the sub-inspector to the Kaliabor Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital for treatment, but Jumony Rabha was already dead on arrival. Nagaon Superintendent of Police Leena Doley arrived on the scene. Reports show her body has been taken to Nagaon for a post-mortem. The accident occurred Monday night when Rabha's car collided with an incoming container truck with the registration number 'UP 78 UT 4518' near Sarubhagia village on National Highway 37.

According to sources, the car was entirely smashed in the collision due to the massive impact. Local Police responded and transported the SI to Kaliabor Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital for treatment, but medics ruled her dead on arrival. Meanwhile, Nagaon Superintendent of Police (SP) Leena Doley arrived to assess the situation. Rabha was driving in regular clothes towards Upper Assam at 2 am when the tragedy occurred.