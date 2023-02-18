Ken Hartley Death Reason? Flint River Academy Headmaster Ken Hartley Passed Away

Tributes started to pour on social media after the sudden passing of the currently serving as a headmaster who has been identified as Ken Hartley sadly passed away at an older age. According to the sources, the news of the headmaster was announced by the Flint River Academy where he was a current headmaster. Ken’s sudden passing has left everyone in shockwaves including his family and colleagues who was working with him. As per the reports, Ken Hartley took his last breath on Friday, February 17, 2023. Let’s find out what was the reason behind his sudden passing and how did it happen.

The post shared by Flint River Academy reads,” It is with great sadness that we inform all of the Flint River Academy Family of the passing of our beloved Head of School, Dr. Ken Hartley. The school will be closed today, Friday, February 17th. All extra-curricular activities have been canceled for today. Please keep the Hartley family in your thoughts and prayers”. Since the news of his passing was officially confirmed by his officials, his family and friends are going through a difficult time. It is hard to accept that Ken Hartley has gone from this world.

Ken Hartley Death Reason?

Many individuals are wondering to know about Ken Hartley who is no more between us. He was an educator from 2002-2013 at both, Peach County Middle School and Taylor County Middle School. Along with this, he also served as assistant principal at Peach County High School from 2015-2016 and as well as principal from 2017 to 2022. Before his sudden passing, he was currently serving as a headmaster at Flint River Academy.

Let us tell you that while writing this article, we are unable to clear you what was the reason behind his sudden passing. His sudden passing was confirmed on Facebook after which, several people took their social media handles to pay tribute to him. Neither family nor colleagues confirmed the cause of his death. Maybe, it has not been revealed yet.

A well-known player from Peach County High School, Kimberly McGhee posted some pictures with Ken Hartley and wrote,” My prayers and thoughts are with the Hartley family! Kearis and I send our sincere condolences during this time. Ken Hartley will truly be missed”. Still, the family didn’t announce the funeral and obituary arrangements yet. Please keep Ken Hartley in your thoughts and prayers.