Kenneth Milliken Cause of Death? The Santa Barbara Police Department Veteran Passed Away

Here we are going to share a piece of sad and shocking news with you that police officer Kenneth Milliken passed away. He was a former South Bend police officer who is no more among his close ones and he took his last in the early hours of the Thursday. His sudden death left his close ones very in shock. The whole South Bend Police Department has been mourning the loss of a Retired Police Officer. Milliken’s passing news circulated on social media platforms and now people are very curious to know about Kenneth Milliken and how died he die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Kenneth Milliken was a former police officer and he worked in South Bend Police Department. He was better known as a Doc. He enrolled with the South Bend Police Department and never quit. During a hard time in South Bend’s history, Milliken entered the police force. He worked as a patrol officer for the department and he spent more than 51 years. He was a very amazing person who achieved huge respect due to his best work. He also earned the nickname “The Mayor of River Park.”. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Kenneth Milliken Cause of Death?

former police officer, Kenneth Milliken is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Thursday, 16 March 2023. His passing news has been confirmed by South Bend Police Department. Now many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. According to the report, Milliken passed away after a terminal disease. He was a very trustworthy police officer and his sudden death left many people in shock and pain. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Milliken worked as a patrol officer with SBPD and he spent his 51 years. He will be always missed by his family, friends and well-wishers. Since his passing news has come on the internet and it went viral on social media platforms and uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as no one thought that he would lose his left like this. Now many people have been expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms. May Kenneth's soul rest in peace.