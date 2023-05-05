Kentavious White Shooting Suicide: 3 Women Shot to Death in Georgia Explained!

Today, we are sharing an unexpected shooting and suicide case news. The news is coming that a boy died himself after shooting three people. This news is going viral on every social media platform. This news is making a huge controversy. A man killed a mother, grandmother and a manager and after that he killed himself. This news is getting a lot of attention on the web. There are many questions raised after coming to this news. People have many queries regarding this news. What was the relation of that boy who killed three people? Why he did? If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

According to the sources, a boy killed fatally shooting McDonald’s manager and his grandmother and mother. This incident took at Kentavious White Place. The guy who killed three people fatally was 26 years old. Not only this he also killed herself after shooting. This accident happened on May 4, 2023. Four people announced the death at the house. As per the Coroner’s reports, four people were found dead, including a 26-year-old shooter. All four people died on Thursday in a murder-suicide case.

Kentavious White Shooting Suicide

If talk about their relationship with them each other, the 26 years old boy was an employee. After the investigation, he was McDonald’s employee. CCTV footage is also released by authority. In that clip, you can see how a 26 years old guy is fatally shooting at the manager. On 4th May he killed his boss at an eating initiation. Not only this he also killed his grandmother and mother before suicide. The shooter’s name was Kentavious White. In CCTV footage you also can see how shoot his boss near the door on 4Th May. Further, when White entered the restaurant door he killed himself on the spot.

In this murder-suicide case, GBI is a serving primary role in the investigation confirmed by the Moultrie police department. According to the police department, serious crime is common in Georgia nowadays. This news caught the attention of news channels. People are searching in huge quantities for this news. In the statement released by the GBI department, 26 years old after killing his grandmother and mother at their near house then he went to the restaurant where he shoot his boss fatally and after that, he committed suicide. His manager’s name was Amia Smith. But the cause of murder-suicide is still unknown. There is no information released by the police department regarding this accident. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update on the same page.