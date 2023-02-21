Kevin Groves Death Reason? A Well-Known Football Player Passed Away Wiki-Bio

Recently the saddening news has come on the internet that Kevin Groves has passed away recently. He was a proud life member and dedicated advocate. He is no longer among his close ones and he breathed last on Sunday. When his passing news has come on the internet and as soon as this news circulated on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as no one had imagined that he will leave the world like this. Now many people are very curious to know about Kevin Groves and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Kevin Groves was a very kind and amazing person and he was a part of the Mount Pleasant Football Club. He was a life member and supporter. He was better known by his nickname “Ickle”. He was a longtime association with the Mount Pleasant Football Club. His sons and grandson also played for the club and resumed his legacy as a former player. From 1984 to 2016 he was a part of the club and he spent more than 30 years preparing the boys’ post-workout barbecue cooking. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Kevin Groves Death Reason?

a proud life member and devoted supporter Kevin Groves is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Sunday, 19 February 2023. But still, his cause of death has been not disclosed yet.

Kevin was one of the best people who restarted to be interested in club news and work even after he left the neighborhood and joined care at Old Beach. He was regarded as the group's legend. He was very famous for his steadfast commitment and support to the group. He was a very respected person and he will be always remembered by many people. Now many people are expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms. May Kevin's soul rest in peace.