Kimberly Bliley Death Reason? Midlothian Chesterfield County Public Schools Teacher Dies

Kimberly Bliley is no more. Her sudden passing news left the whole community in shock. Recently, her demise news created a huge controversy.

According to the sources, a 40-year-old mother recently passed away. Kimberly Bliley was from Midlothian, Virginia. The 40-year-old mother Kimberly Bliley passed away on September 29, 2023. She was 40 years old at the time of her passing. Many people paid tribute to the late Kimberly Bliley.

Kimberly Bliley was an inspiration and a loving member of her family. Her sudden passing is too hurtful and sad for her family who lost their loved ones. Left a high impact on the people’s lives who knew her very well. Kimberly Bliley played an important role in many people’s lives. Kimberly Bliley was a science student and got her college degree from Randolph-Macon College. After completing her graduation, Kimberly Bliley earned a Master’s degree in curriculum and Instruction. Kimberly Bliley was a hard-working teacher at Chesterfield County Public Schools. She began her teaching career in 2006.

Kimberly Bliley was for 17 years in the field of teacher. The student of her school described her as the greatest mentor of Chesterfield County Public School. Kimberly Bliley touched many student lives through her loving nature. As per the sources, Kimberly Bliley passed away at the time of her 40th birthday. Further, if you are searching for her cause of death let us inform you that at this time her cause of death is unknown. The authority did not reveal her exact cause of death. Her passing news was shared by Tracy Ferguson through social media posts on September 30, 2023. The Funeral arrangements took place from 5:00 to 8:00 PM on October 4, 2023, at Chippenham, located at 6900 Hull Street Rd.