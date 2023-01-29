Laura Rojas Death Reason? News Channel 10 Anchor Laura Rojas Passed Away, Obituary

The News Channel 10 community is mourning the passing of their loving and popular anchor Laura Rojas who sadly passed away at a young age. It is hard to believe that she has gone from this world and her sudden death left her family devastated. Since the news of her death was announced, Laura’s known ones and family members are paying tributes to her and giving deep condolences to her family members. Many individuals are trying to know more details related to her sudden death. Let’s see, what happened to her and what was Laura Rojas cause of death. Keep reading to know more details here.

Ali Alison took her Facebook to handle to confirm the passing of her death and wrote,” I am sad to share with you.. Laura Rojas, beautiful bright light in our NewsChannel 10 and Telemundo family has passed away. The funeral is in Amarillo next week. Service is pending. Laura was so smart and beautiful. She helped me with my scripts along with how to be my best every time I present a story. We are thinking of Laura’s family”. Keep reading this article to get more details about Laura Rojas.

According to the sources, the news of Laura Rojas was confirmed on Saturday, January 29, 2023 on social media. Since the news of her death was confirmed officially, Laura’s colleagues, friends and known ones are paying tribute to her and given deep condolences to her family members who are going through a difficult time. Laura’s sudden passing has shocked New Channel 10 where she has been working for a long time.

Let us tell you that she was born in El Paso, Texas but grew up in Amarillo. Laura attended Amarillo’s Palo Duro High School. She double-majored in Spanish and criminal justice at Sam Houston State University. Rojas holds a similar Amarillo School diploma. After a nine-year sabbatical to pursue a career in a broadcast journalist, she returned to the city. She loved to cover stories that affect both English and Hispanic communities.

Later, she began her career in broadcast journalism as the news anchor for some popular shows such as KVDA Channel 60 Telemundo in San Antonio, Texas. Along with this, Laura was hired as a reporter and host for the Spanish entertainment program “Tu Onda Internacional” which was broadcast in both the United States and Mexico. Before becoming a part of the New Channel 10/Telemundo, she served as a reporter for the Univision Station KEYU in Amarillo.