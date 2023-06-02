Link: Tanjin Tisha Video Goes Viral on Twitter and Reddit Scandal and Controversy

Today we are going to discuss a scandal and controversy which is happened with the Tanjin Tisha leaked video that went viral. Tanjin Tisha leaked video has gone viral that has dragged the Bangladeshi actress into controversy. Here’s everything about her scandal. The news is going viral on the internet. The entire world gets to know about the viral news. Everyone is looking at the video on the internet. The moment the video is uploaded on the internet it’s gone viral on overall social media sites. Everyone is hitting the search button for watching the viral video. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know all the information about the viral video.

Tanjin Tisha is a well-known actress, model, and television presenter from Bangladesh who has been working actively in the entertainment line for a long time. The popular actress is widely known for her role in a drama named U-turn which also helped her win Meril Prothom Alo Awards. Active in the film industry for many years, Tisha has already worked on many hit projects, including Omumansito Sotto, Ei Sohore Meyera Eka, Ochena Bondhu, and Korban Alir Korbani.

Tanjin Tisha Video Goes Viral

Tanjin Tisha is going viral on social media as everyone is sharing her leaked video. Many social media users are heavily sharing the tape of Tisha that is said to have been leaked. However, it has been reported that the video is not from a recent time, but it was from 6 or 7 years ago. The viral tape is said to have been captured while having fun with friends. In one moment, Tisha can also be seen dancing in an elevator. When the video was first shared on social media, it garnered huge public attention, and Tisha is also receiving backlash from her followers.

After getting many negative comments, Tisha finally opened her mouth and released a lengthy statement on her Facebook account. While releasing the statement, Tisha said that she has been living in the United States of America for some time to attend two programs. Tanjin also went on to admit that she was not familiar with the things that were going viral. Furthermore, Tisha gave more elaboration and mentioned that she is taking legal action against the one who has shared the video.