Litres of Blood Gushes From Mouth’: Man Dies Mid-Air on Germany-Bound Flight

Good day, Today a news has come stating that a 63-year-old man passes away as blood unexpectedly flows from his mouth and nose while on a flight bound for Germany. Stay with in this article to find out more about this news. For approximately thirty minutes, flight attendants attempted to administer CPR to the man, but it became evident, as reported by a passenger, that his life could not be saved. A 63-year-old man on a Lufthansa flight from Thailand to Germany passed away on Thursday after reportedly expelling “litres of blood” from his mouth and nose.

The German man, whose identity remains undisclosed, died in the presence of his wife after boarding the flight to Munich shortly before midnight. Witnesses noted his visible illness and distress, describing him as having “cold sweats” and rapid breathing during boarding in Bangkok. According to Karin Missfelder, another passenger on the same flight, it was a harrowing experience, with passengers screaming as the man, visibly unwell, was aided by fellow passengers who checked his pulse and offered assistance. The witness reported that the man lost a substantial amount of blood, with the jet’s walls also marked by red splatters. Despite around thirty minutes of CPR attempts by flight attendants, it became apparent, as stated by Ms. Missfelder, that the man could not be saved. When the man’s death was announced by the captain and he became motionless, the atmosphere on board was described as “dead quiet.”

Litres of Blood Gushes From Mouth

As reported by the Metro, the man’s body was transported into the gallery of the plane as it turned back to Thailand. Ms. Missfelder expressed that “the most distressing aspect” was the man’s wife having to go through customs on her own. “She stood there, solitary and indifferent, having to go through all the procedures,” she added. Ms. Missfelder expressed regret for not intervening, saying, “I should have stepped in, but I saw a doctor attending to him, so I hesitated to get involved.” She emphasized, “The man looked so unwell; I don’t understand why the captain allowed takeoff.”

A Lufthansa spokesperson confirmed the incident in a statement to the Post, stating, “Despite immediate and comprehensive first aid efforts by the crew and a doctor on board, the passenger passed away during the flight.” The spokesperson conveyed condolences to the deceased passenger’s relatives and acknowledged the inconvenience to the flight’s passengers. Flight data revealed that it departed Bangkok at 11:50 pm on Thursday and returned to Thailand at 8:28 am on Friday. Passengers reported a two-hour wait without guidance from the airline before eventually being rebooked on another flight to Germany with a layover in Hong Kong.