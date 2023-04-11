Macio Dorrington Cause of Death? Popular Halifax Guitarist Passed Away, Death – Obituary

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very famous artist Macio Dorrington has passed away at the age of 39. He was a very famous guitarist who was from the guitarist. He is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Monday. Recently this news has come on the internet many people are very shocked by his sudden death. Now many people are inquisitive to know about Macio Dorrington and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Macio Dorrington was a very popular guitarist. The Fabulous Pontoona Brothers is a Canadian musical group with its bases in Nova Scotia, Macio Dorrington was a member of the group. Macio was a resident of Nova Scotia, where he was living he died. He played a key role in the sound and growth of the Fabulous Pontoona Brothers’ band more than 22 years old. Mark, nicknamed Apollo Pontoona, played the guitar for 20 years, Macio has been a crucial part of their sound and evolution during the last two years. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Macio Dorrington Cause of Death?

A well-known guitarist Macio Dorrington is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Monday 10 April 2023. His passing news has been confirmed by The Fabulous Pontoona Brothers after a recent social media post. Recently the news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death. On the basis of the report, his cause of death has been not disclosed by his close ones. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Dorrington was a beloved musical brother, mentor and friend who had left The Fabulous Pontoona Brothers inconsolable. He was an amazing artist who achieved huge respect due to his best work and he will be always missed by his close ones. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are saddened by his sudden death as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Many people have been expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms. May Dorrington's soul rest in peace.