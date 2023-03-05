Mark Pilgrim Death Reason? Radio Personality Mark Pilgrim Passed Away at 53

It is saddening to announce to our readers that Mark Pilgrim, a South African media personality who is notably known as a DJ on 5FM, 94.7 Highveld Stereo and more, has sadly passed away at the age of 53. Yes, Mark Pilgrim is no more between us. This heartbreaking news was confirmed by HOT 102.7FM who said in a statement online. It is heartbreaking to hear this sad news from officials. Being a DJ, Mark was a veteran radio and TV presenter. The news of his sudden passing was confirmed on Sunday, March 5, 2023, through an online statement. Let’s find out what was the reason behind his sudden passing.

The managing director at HOT 102.7 FM said in a statement,” It was with great sadness that I share this news. Our hero and brother and much-loved radio personality Mark Pilgrim lost his battle with cancer this morning at 10:45″. The statement was shared on Facebook an hour later. Just because of the statement, it has been cleared that Mark Pilgrim died due to cancer which he had been battling for a long time. Madurai’s statement continued,” He fought valiantly to the very end. Mark passed peacefully with his fiance Adrienne at home. They were together for his last breath”.

Mark Pilgrim Death Reason?

The report says that Mark was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in March 2022, which was revealed in June had spread to his femur, the base of his spine, and lymph nodes. After he was diagnosed with cancer, he launched a YouTube video series chronicling his recovery journey.

Born as Mark Pilgrim on September 20, 1969. He was a South African media personality who hosted several radio and television shows during his career as a DJ on 5FM, 94.7 Highveld Stereo, 95.5 Kfm, Hot919 and currently Hot102.7 fm. He also appeared in some television shows such as Big Brother South Africa where he hosted both seasons and the MNET game show Power of 10.

Pilgrim hosted a chart show broadcast on 2 radio stations in October 2007. He took retirement from radio at the end of June 2014 but later, he made his comeback after several months on the all-new Hot 91.9 FM in Johannesburg. His appearance in the radio community will never be forgotten by his colleagues. He always gave his best to achieve everything in his life. Unfortunately, there is no information regarding to his funeral and obituary, we will share all the details once it available. Please keep Mark Pilgrim in your prayers and thoughts.