Megan Paris: Virginia Woman Gets 20 Years in Prison for Killing live-in Boyfriend’s 3-year-old Son

Today's incident shows how cruelty exists in this world. The incident we are about to share can blow your mind and it is so heartbreaking. A 32-year-old woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison over the death of her ex-boyfriend's 3-year-old son while in her care. This woman killed the little child without any fear. She shows no mercy and puts several injuries on his body till the body is no longer in a working state.

Megan Paris pleaded no contest to the second-degree murder of 3-year-old Ian Berger, who died because of a traumatic brain injury in September 2020. She was sentenced Thursday to 40 years with 20 years suspended. She was watching the child the afternoon of the incident. When first responders arrived on scene, the child was unresponsive and seizing, from severe head trauma. Ian was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries, where he later passed away. But she lied to everyone and said that the child slammed his head on the bathtub when she was changing his clothes. According to the doctor in this case the boy died of head trauma.

Virginia Woman Gets 20 Years in Prison

She was the live-in girlfriend of the boy's father, David Berger, at the time of the murder. She was supposedly taking care of the child the afternoon he died. The child was found unresponsive and seized from severe head trauma when first responders arrived at the scene. Campbell County Commonwealth's Attorney Paul McAndrews said at the time that the toddler's injuries were so serious that he had to undergo surgery to alleviate the pressure on his brain, but he died in the hospital on September 18, 2020.

When Investigators asked for details from Megan she immediately changed the story of how the toddler was injured at least three times. Child Protective Services were investigating Paris after Ian Berger ended up with bruises and a broken shoulder in May 2020. The evidence shows there must have been some kind of force behind his injuries. The injuries were so severe that when Ian arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital doctors performed surgery to alleviate the pressure on his brain.