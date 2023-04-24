MG Comet EV launch in India on April 26 Check Full Specification Features and More

MG Motor offers a wide range of the latest luxury SUV cars in India. This time MG is back with MG Comet EV which is a Hatchback car. The unique, compact MG Comet EV is going to be launched on April, 26. It is going to compete with Tata Tiago EV, Citroen eC3, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. MG announced the name of its upcoming urban EV ‘comet’ for the Indian market in the previous month.MG has always tried its best for racing ahead and innovating something unique to deliver what people want. Let’s explore more details of the compact, new arrival in the Indian market-MG Comet EV.

It is in the news that EV’s series production has already begun at the carmaker’s Halol facility in Gujarat. MG Comet will be soon on Indian roads as it is unveiled now and is expected to take things to the next level. MG is offering Comet EV in five exterior shades: Candy White, Apple Green with black roof, Candy White with black roof, Aurora Silver and Starry Black. In terms of dimensions it is similar to Tata Nano. People are eager to know the features of this new electric car. We are sharing details with our viewers.

The specifications of MG Comet EV are:

LED lighting and DRLs

Vertically stacked projector headlamps

Two doors and tiny wheels

Dual 10.25-inch screens

17.3kWh lithium-ion battery.

Big quarter glass panels, give it a unique boxy appearance

It is expected that the price range of MG Comet EV between Rs 10-15 lakh. It has been reported that car testing has been done various times on Indian soil. Its pictures going viral are in resemblance to Wulling Air EV sold in international markets. MG’s vision is of creating better solutions for a better future in the most populated country like India. It has been leaked that battery charging time with a 3.3kW charger is estimated to be 7 hours. The MG Comet EV is reportedly 2,974mm in length, 1,631mm in height, and 1,505mm in width, and has a wheelbase of 2,010mm. It is expected that the car can easily accommodate four individuals, including the driver.

As the exterior design of CometEV is unveiled and the launch date has been confirmed, people are eagerly waiting for its debut. As MG is offering many colour options, it’s going to be a tough competitor in the Indian market. We are also excited to look at this new age of innovations. Stay updated always……….