Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Death Reason? Telugu Actor and Politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Passed Away

Recently a shocking incident has come on the internet that a very famous actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna has passed away recently. He was a very amazing actor who worked in Telugu cinema and a politician. He is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 39 on Saturday. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people have been very shocked by his sudden death and the whole Telugu industry has been grieving his death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna was a very talented and amazing person. He was a very famous actor and he made his first debut in Okato Number Kurraadu in 2003. He worked in multiple movies as the lead actor and a few as the antagonist. He was also a beloved member of the Nandamuri family which is effective in Telugu cinema and politics. He was a well-known actor who earned huge respect due to his best work and he will be always missed by his close ones. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Death Reason?

As per the report, Telugu actor and politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna is no more among his close ones. He took his last breath at the age of 39 on 18 February 2023 in Bengaluru. He was under treatment in Bengaluru for nearly 23 days after a cardiac arrest last month. He was the grandson of the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, who was a legendary actor in the Telugu film industry. Nandamuri Taraka Ratna’s sudden death left many people in shock and pain. You are on the right page for more information about the news.

As far as we know, Nandamuri Taraka Ratna was born on 22 February 1983 in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh. He was the beloved son of Nandamuri Mohana Krishna, a cinematographer in Telugu cinema. Now many people are very curious to know about the funeral ceremony. As per the report, His funeral ceremony will happen on Monday at around 5 pm. Recently the news has come on the internet that fans and actors and politicians are very saddened by his sudden death and now they have been expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms.