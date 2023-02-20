Nathan Mbawa Death Reason? Nathan Mbawa Wamuzegede Dies in Road Accident

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very famous personality Nathan Mbawa has passed away recently. He was a media personality who was better known as a Wamuzegede. He is no longer among his close ones and his sudden death left many people in shock and pain as no one thought that he would lose his life suddenly. Now many people are very curious to know about Nathan Mbawa and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Nathan Mbawa was a very talented person. He is not a TV Personality, but Nathan Mbawa who was Signed Under NOMESTA has also proved to be one outstanding musician, collaborating with Pjay one of the Best Singers in Zambia. He presented many game shows for Muvi, TV, and most recently Power TV. He was a very amazing singer who was made writing songs like Bana Chimbusa and Koswe. He also acted in the role of Kutani in some local sitcoms such as Muvi TV’s Flat Six. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Nathan Mbawa Death Reason?

Nathan Mbao aka Wamuzegede is no more among his close ones. He passed away after involving in a road traffic mishap. His body is lying in state at the university teaching hospital mogul. He celebrated his birthday recently. But currently, there is not much information about his accident. According to his uncle colonel Jeremiah Mbawa, he passed away at the location and this tragic incident happened at 2:00 a.m. when he was leaving town in the Kabangwe. It is very shocking news for his family as they lost their beloved person of the family. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Nathan Mbawa was a very famous person who acted in the role of Kutani in some local sitcoms such as Muvi TV's Flat Six. He was a very amazing person who also enjoyed spending his weekend making special happens for newlyweds. Many people have been expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms.