Nelda Rodger Cause of Death? Azure Magazine Co Founder Passed Away, Wiki-Bio, Obituary

Nelda Rodger has passed away recently. She was an editorial director and co-founder of Azure. She is no longer among her close ones and she took her last breath on Wednesday. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news went viral on social media platforms. Her close ones are very saddened by her sudden death and currently, they have been mourning her death on social media platforms.

Nelda Rodger was a very famous co-founder and editorial director of the architecture and design magazine Azure. In 1985, Nelda Sgaramella and Sergio Sgaramella establihsed Azure. Due to Nelda’s special editorial vision, persistence, and honesty the journal which began out as a little local tabloid, grew and evolved through the years to become an authority on global design and architecture. She supported 38 years of her love into Azure, which had fostered the regional design scene. She was a very amazing and kind person who achieved huge respect due to her best work. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Nelda Rodger Cause of Death?

Nelda Rodger passed away at the age of 70. She took his last breath on 4 January 2023, Wednesday. Since her passing news went out on social media platforms many people are very shocked by her sudden death and now they are very curious to know about her cause of death. But there is no information about her cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet. but it is believed that she lost her life after a long illness.

Her passing news has been confirmed by Azure Magazine on Twitter. In 2011, Rodger and Azure launched the AZ Awards which showcase global architecture and design projects. Nelda Rodger was a very successful lady and since her passing news and as soon this news went viral uncounted reactions have been hitting the headlines on the internet. Now many people have been expressing their heartfelt condolenes to her family and paying a tribute to her on social media platforms.