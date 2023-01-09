Nimma Kharoud Death Reason? Punjabi Singer Nimma Kharoud Found Dead, Family

It is hard to believe that one of the popular and talented Melbourne-based Punjabi singers sadly passed away. Yes, known as Nimma Kharoud who was well known Punjabi singer died on Saturday, January 7, 2023. According to the sources, the singer gained massive respect around the world during his career and suddenly, Kharoud left the community in utter shock. We are deeply saddened by his sudden passing. He was the father of two who has gone from this world too soon. Since the passing of the singer went viral, many people are taking to social media handles to pay condolence to the growing talent of Punjab.

But, what was the cause behind his death, how did he die suddenly? Here are lots of questions among people but unfortunately, he has gone from this world for all. The entire family and friends are mourning the death of the young singer and beloved dad. The artist was known for his amazing song “Pagg Vs Pauni” which was released in 2017 on Youtube. A close family friend of Kharoud family, Amardeep Kaur told,” Nimma was a wonderful person, a loving dad who always met everyone with a big smile on his face”. If you want to know more about him, keep reading this article and get latest updates regarding to the passing of the singer.

Nimma Kharoud Death Reason?

Amardeep Kaur continued,” I can’t imagine how Pali (who is a wife of Nimma Kharoud) and kids will bear this loss, and it breaks my heart to see such a beautiful young family suffering as the smiling face is gone forever”. At Nimma Kharoud’s last time, he was survived by his wife Harpal Kaur Pali, and kids Alyna and Waris. Since he began his career in the music industry, he produced some of gem songs for his fans that include Dollar and Pagg vs Pauni. Both songs have garnered more than millions of views on Youtube.

Harpal Kaur Pali said,” He was a talented singer who excelled in the field of singing from his college days”. A community leader from Melbourne, Goldy Brar said that more than many years, Nimma Kharoud migrated to Australia from his native house, Patiala state of Punjab with his dreams. Mr Brar said,” His sudden death has left the entire Melbourne community shocked. A talented guy has gone too soon – It’s very unfortunate”. Well, there is no confirmation that what was the reason behind his sudden death but our sources are trying to get more details. Keep in touch with us to know more updates.