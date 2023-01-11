Peace Anyiam-Osigwe Cause of Death? Filmmaker Peace Anyiam-Osigwe’s Passed Away, Obituary

The entire Nigerian filmmaking community is mourning the passing of the popular country’s entertainment executive and filmmaker, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe. Yes, the popular celebrity of the industry has gone from this world very soon. It is hard to believe that the talented filmmaker sadly passed away at the age of 53. Peace Anyiam-Osigwe was the founder of the popular African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA). According to the sources, the statement of her passing released by her family reads Peace Anyiam-Osigwe took her last breath on Tuesday morning. Keep reading this article to get more details related to her unfortunate passing.

Since the news of her death was confirmed, his fans and other community members are trying to know the exact cause of her death which has not been revealed yet. Yes, the family didn’t reveal the cause of Peace Anyiam-Osigwe’s death. The autopsy report of the artist has not been confirmed yet. A Twitter post reads,” Feeling numb and trying to make sense of this shock? You left just like that! Peace Anyiam Osigwe you were an amazon and enigma. Everything you touched went Gold. @AMAAWARDS and more. It was a great honor working with you. Sleep on Sister. May you find peace and rest with God”.

Who Was Peace Anyiam-Osigwe?

Born as Peace Anyiam-Fiberesima on March 30, 1969. Peace Anyiam-Osigwe was the Nigerian filmmaker and entertainment executive who was also called “The Queen Of Nollywood Films”. Being a filmmaker, she was the founder of the globally acclaimed film ceremony, the Africa Movie Academy Awards. She was a native of Nkwerre, Imo State. According to the sources, she was the only girl in the family of eight children. Founder of Africa Film Academy, a body that governs the film ceremony since 2005.

If we talk about her education so, she had a degree in Law and political science from Oxford Brookes University. AMAA ceremony is reputed to be one of the most recognized awards for Africans in film-making. At the 10th edition, she stepped down as the CEO of AMAAs. Being a filmmaker, she was an author of poetry and took three books to her name. She began her career with a discussion show “Piece Off My Mind”. Unfortunately, the talented woman of the country has gone from this world leaving her family devastated. Peace Anyiam-Osigwe took her last breath at St. Nicholas Hospital in Lagos and till now, there is no updates related to her obituary and funeral.