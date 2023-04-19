Petara Cordero Cause of Death? Petara Cordero Car Accident Link To Death, Obituary

The news about a very famous Footballer’s girlfriend’s car accident. She died in a car accident. She was the girlfriend of the very famous footballer Chris Smith. She was the mother of a football player. Her name was Petara Cordero. She was Smith’s girlfriend. According to the reports, on 17 April 2023, Chris Smith was also passed. Chris Smith was 31 years old. Recently he died on 17 April. Chris Smith’s death cause is still confidential. he was a Footballer. After Smith’s death, his fans are now recalling his girlfriend and how she lost her life in a car accident. After Smith’s death, this news is gaining the attention at social media of his girlfriend. If you want to know about Petara Cordero, so continue with the page and read the full article.

A very famous Footballer’s girlfriend died in a car accident. Her name is Petara Codero. She was 26 years old. According to the sources she died on 11 September 2019. She was the girlfriend of the former Cleveland Browns Defensive end Chris Smith. At the time of Petara Cordero’s death, a few weeks away they welcomed their baby girl. At that time she welcomed her baby girl. In Ohio, Petara Cordero was killed in a car accident. She was a very kind and loving person. Petara and Smith was dating for a long time. Further, they both are parents of three kids.

Petara Cordero Cause of Death?

Their bond was very adorable. They both were planning to marry but unfortunately, she died in 2019 in a car accident. Before Petara Codero’s death, they both were planning to marry. According to the sources, she was an event ambassador for Topgolf. She died around 2 am on 11 September, 2o19. Her cause of death was, Smith’s Lamborghini blew a tire. After this, her vehicle hit the median wall. This accident happened at the West 140th Street Exit. After the accident, she was rushed to the hospital. Where Fairview Hospital doctors declared her dead. This accident happened because she was drunk. When her alcohol level was measured it was 0.08%. She was drunk in huge quantities.

After Petara Cordero’s death, the very famous footballer Smith was dedicate an emotional message to his girlfriend. He lost his partner in a crash. They both spend precious time together. On his social media page, Smith shared the post with his girlfriend where he expressed his love for Petara. Smith said, can’t understand what happened but she is in a better place. Also, he said on the behalf of his girlfriend “My wifey, mother of a beautiful daughter and the best friend. May both’s souls rest in peace. Further, if we get any other information we will post it on the same page.