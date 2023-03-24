Pradeep Sarkar Death Reason? Indian Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar Passed Away at 67

Tributes are pouring on social media after the heartbreaking news of Pradeep Sarkar was confirmed. The Indian filmmaker and writer, Pradeep Sarkar sadly passed away at the age of 67. It is heartbreaking to learn about the sudden passing of the Indian talented director who filmed several hit films in the industry. He was the director of Munna Bhai MBBS and several other hit movies. If reports are to be believed, Pradeep was on dialysis and his potassium level had dropped unexpectedly. Unfortunately, the Indian filmmaker took his last breath on the night around 3 AM of March 24, 2023.

The filmmaker had been working in the Bollywood industry for a long time and began his career with Vinod Chopra Productions, which is the production company of director and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Since the news of Pradeep Sarkar was confirmed on the Internet, his family and friends started to pay tribute to him and giving deep sorrow to the family members who are going through a difficult time. Actress Neetu Chandra Srivastava took her Twitter account and confirmed the passing of the director. She wrote,” Very sad to know about our dearest director @pradeepsarkar dada. I started my career with him. He had the aesthetic talent to make his films look larger than life. From #Parineeta #lagachunrimeindaag to a no. of movies. Dada, you will be missed”.

Pradeep Sarkar Death Reason?

Now, the funeral arrangements have been released and it will be made at Mumbai’s Santacruz crematorium today. His sudden passing left everyone in shockwaves as his colleagues were not expecting this heartbreaking news. His colleague has received the message of his passing and has woken up to a sad morning, shell-shocked at the untimely demise of the filmmaker.

Born as Pradeep Sarkar on April 30, 1955, in Kolkata, West Bengal. From the beginning, he just wants to listen to his father ask him if painting billboards is what he wants to do for a living, to helming a successful, full-fledged production house, it’s been a long journey for Pradeep. After becoming a successful filmmaker in the industry, he gained huge respect and love. He was the director of Munna Bhai MBBS, Parineeta, Eklavya: The Royal Guard, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Lafangey: Parindey, Mardaani, Helicopter Eela, and more. Along with this, the director also tried his hands in some of the popular Indian web series, like Arranged Marriage, Duranga, and more. He will be always remembered by his family and colleagues.