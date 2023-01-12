RIP: Jeff Beck Death Reason? Legendary Rock Guitarist Jeff Beck Passed Away, Obituary

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very famous English guitarist Jeff Beck has passed away recently at the age of 78. He has a place in rock history. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his breath on Tuesday. Recently the news has come on the internet and as soon as this news viral uncounted reactions are hitting the headlines on the internet. Now many people are very curious to know about Jeff Beck and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so please read the complete article.

Jeff Beck was an English rock guitarist who rose to prominence with the Yardbirds and afterwards fronted the Jeff Beck Group and Beck, Bogert and Appice. In 1968, Mr Beck confessed to Guitar Player Magazine that when he was a small boy, his mom ‘forced” him to practice the piano for two hours daily. Later he had become interested in the electric guitar. Then he was drawn to the playing of American guitarist Lonnie Mack and Gene Vincent’s band’s lead guitarist. He was a very famous person who earned huge respect due to his best work. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Jeff Beck Death Reason?

According to the report, a very well-known blues-rock guitarist Jeff Beck passed away recently when he was 78 years old. He had taken his last breath on 10 January 2023, Tuesday. Since his passing news has come on the internet and many people are very curious to know about the news. His cause of death was bacterial meningitis. He passed away peacefully. It is very painful and shocking news for his family as they lost their beloved person of death. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Jeff Beck's real name was Geoffrey Arnold Beck. But he was very famous as Jeff Beck and he was born on 24 June 1944 in Wallington, United Kingdom. He was his school from Sutton Manor School and Sutton East County Secondary Modern School. He cited Les Paul as the first electric guitar player who engraved him.