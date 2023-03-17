RIP: Jim Gordon Death Reason? Famed Session Drummer Who Killed Mother Dies at 77

Recently the news has come on the internet that a very famous drummer Jim Gordon has passed away at the age of 77. He was a very talented American musician and songwriter. He is no more among his close ones and he breathed last on Monday. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain as no one had imagined that their favourite musician died suddenly. Now many people are searching for Jim Gordon’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about his cause of death and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Jim Gordon was an American musician and songwriter who was one of the best rock drummers from the early 1970s and he was also the most sinister character of the genre. He was a drummer in the blues rock supergroup Derek and the Dominos. He performed with musicians including Joe Cocker, Andy Williams, Everly Brothers and Glen Campbell. He was better known for sharing a songwriter credit on “Layla” with Eric Clapton since he was responsible for the song’s famous piano coda. He was a very amazing personality who achieved huge success due to his best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Jim Gordon is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 77 on 13 March 2023. His demise news has been confirmed by his publicist, Bob Merlis. Since his demise news has come on the internet many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, Gordon passed away after a long incarceration and prolonged battle with mental illness. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Jim was born on 14 July 1945 in Los Angeles, California, united states. The musician, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia and was serving a jail sentence for killing his mother in 1983, died in a state-run medical facility in Vacaville, California. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people have been very saddened and shocked about his death. Now many people expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.