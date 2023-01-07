RIP: John Grazier Death Reason? Penniless Artist of Striking Perspective, Dead at 76

John Grazier who was known as a popular American realist painter sadly passed away in December 2022. Yes, the popular oil paint artist has gone from this world. Since the news of his death was confirmed, many tributes and condolences are pouring on social media that show the popularity of the artist around the world. According to the sources, the artist lost his life in December 2022 but the exact date has not been confirmed yet. Our sources are trying to collect more details about his life and what happened to him? Is there any cause of his death? Keep reading to get more details here.

It was called that once a time, the popular artist lived homeless even as his works were housed at galleries and museums in Washington and beyond, like Victorian houses, Greyhound buses and empty phone booths as well. Now, the artist has gone from this world leaving behind his painting and memories. At the time of his death, he was 76 years old. As per the sources, John Grazier was found dead at his home in Shamokin, Pa…We are going to share some more details regarding to his death. Along with this, the cause of his death has been revealed.

John Grazier Death Reason?

The reports say that John was found dead at his home in Shamokin on December 28 and his daughter, Rebecca Grazier said that he was believed to have died from a heart attack. During his life, John loved to spend much of his time for his professional career in Washington before settling in Pennsylvania. Being an oil painter, John was working with an Indian ink airbrush. Along with this, he was an American artist of the late 20th century known for his meticulous cross-hatching technique.

John Grazier was a native of Long Beach, New York, and attended Wellesley College. He earned an advanced degree at Harvard Graduate School. At the age of 2, his father was diagnosed with cancer and also went bankrupt and later died. Some of John’s paintings were based on his lingering childhood memories of the hotel of his father’s. He began to draw images of cups, diners, tunnels, bridges, and buses. During his career, he has executed many exhibitions and made the popularity of his painting around the world.

Now, the great painter has gone from this world and the entire world is mourning his passing of him. Since the news of his death was confirmed, many people took to social media handles to share their condolences. He will be remembered as a greatest painter of generation.