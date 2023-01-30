RIP: Kyair Thomas Death Reason? One of the Twin Rescued Baby Dead After Abduction

One of the two babies who was rescued in Ohio sadly passed away. Yes, Kyair Thomas, a 6-month-old baby has gone from this world. According to the sources, the baby was pronounced dead just before midnight on Saturday, as per the police reports. The news was confirmed by Ohio police that the baby died overnight. The paramedics and doctor did their best to save the child but it was not enough to save the baby. Since the news of the baby went viral on social media, many are coming ahead to pay tribute and giving deep condolence to the entire family who is going through a difficult time.

Now, many are trying to know the cause of the baby’s death and what actually happened to the baby. All the details will be provided in this article so, keep reading to know more updates. One of the family members told the media that loved ones can’t believe that after all they have gone through, something like this could happen. One of the family members, Wilma Booker said,” We are gonna continue to pray we’re gonna continue to be together we’re gonna continue to be there for each other the best way we know how. I would tell him I gonna miss him. I am gonna tell him that his mother loves him so much. I would tell him all that I didn’t have a lot of time with him, how much his mother is really gonna miss him”.

What Happened To Kyair Thomas?

According to the sources, Kyair was pronounced dead just before midnight on Saturday, says police. After this, police were called to the place to investigate the passing of the infant. Now, the investigation is underway and police is trying to know if there is any foul play. Along with this, the baby’s autopsy report will be revealed soon and then, we can clearly share about the baby’s death reason.

According to the sources, Kyair and his brother Kason were abducted from the Short North Arts District in Columbus in December 19, 2022. The reports say that their mother left her babies in the running car and unlocked while she went inside a Donatos Pizza on North High Street to place a Door Dash order.

When she entered the eatery, the criminal, Nalah Jackson was inside. Later, he entered the car and went from there with the babies. The incident took place on December 19 when Kason and Kyair Thomas were kidnapped by Nalah Jackson. After this, an AMBER Alert was issued in the area to find out about those babies.