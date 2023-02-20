RIP: Mayilsamy Death Reason? Popular Tamil Comedian Mayilsamy Passed Away at 57

It is saddened to announce to our readers that one of the popular and talented actors of the Indian Tamil industry, Mayilsamy sadly passed away at the age of 57. Yes, the veteran Tamil actor has gone from this world leaving his family and friends devastated. He was a well-known Tamil cinema actor who took his last breath on Sunday, February 19, 2023, in Chennai, the Nadigar Sangam (SIAA) said. Since the news of the actor was announced on social media, several tributes from popular personalities are pouring on social media. Actor Kamal Hassan and other celebrities also paid tribute to him.

Unfortunately, the 57-year-old comedian suffered a heart attack in the small hours of Sunday and the clarification was confirmed by the Artistes Association through a Tweet. Sivamani wrote,” I just cannot believe this tragedy… just a few hours back this man, my dear friend #mayilsamy was with me enjoying the Shivratri performance and now I will never see him ever again. I’m still num. Maybe God had other plans for you brother”. During his career, he had worked in more than 100 films, including some of the top actors Ajith Kumar, Vijay, and Kamal Hassan.

RIP: Mayilsamy Death Reason?

R Sarath Kumar wrote,” Shocked and shattered on hearing the untimely demise of my good friend, great human being, philanthropist Mayilsamy. Deeply saddened. My heartfelt condolences to his family, relatives, friends, and colleagues of the film industry #RipMayilsamy”. As per the sources, the popular comic actor passed away on Sunday morning. Ramesh Balal, a Trade analyst confirmed the passing of the actor and stated the actor felt discomfort yesterday and his family was rushed to the hospital. Doctors confirmed his death in the hospital. The actor was taken to Porur Ramachandra Hospital.

Mayilsamy was born on October 2, 1965, in Sathiyamangalam, Coimbatore District in Tamil Nadu. The actor was popular in the Indian entertainment industry and known for his impeccable comic timing and was mostly seen playing strong supporting character roles in Tamil daily soaps and Tamil movies. Being an actor, he was a stage performer, stand-in comedian, TV host, and also a theatre artiste. Dhavani Kanavugal, Kanni Rasi, Vetri Vizha, Rasathi Varum Naal, Chinna Gounder, Udan Pirappu, Walter Vetrivel, Duet, Villadhi Villain, Aasai, Avathara Purushan, Sundara Purushan, Sakthi, Nerrukku Ner, Ponmanam, and many more were some of the hit movies of the actor. He will be always remembered as one of the greatest actor in Tamil industry. #RIPMayilsamy