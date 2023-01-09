Russell Banks Death Reason? Award-Winning Fiction Writer Praised for ‘Cloudsplitter,’ Dead at 82

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very famous American writer Russell Banks has passed away reportedly at the age of 82. He was an American writer of fiction and poetry. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Saturday. Since his passing news went out on social media platforms uncounted reactions have been hitting the headlines on the internet. Still, many people are searching for Russell Banks’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about him and how did he die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Russell Banks was an award-winning fiction writer who implanted such novels as The Sweet Hereafter and Affliction in the wintry. He was very popular for his detailed accounts of domestic strife and the daily struggles of everyday often marginalised characters. His most of stories revolve around his own childhood experiences. His work was translated into 20 languages and he received many international prizes and awards. Scroll down to the next page for more information about his death.

Russell Banks Death Reason?

As per the report, an award-winning fiction writer Russell Banks passed away recnetly when he was 82 years old. He took his last breath on 7 January 2023, Saturday at his home in Saratoga Springs, New York. Currently, many people want to know about his cause of death. So Russell Banks passed away due to cancer and he died peacefully. His passing news has been confirmed by his editor, Dan Halpern. Since his passing news came on the internet lots of people are very shocked by his sudden death. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Russell Banks was born on 28 March 1940 in Newton, Massachusetts and he grew up in relative poverty. He was the son of Florence and Earl Banks. He was a plumber's son who wrote often about working-class families. He was married two times by his early 20s and he was a father of four kids. He was in his mid-30s and nearing the end of his second marriage.