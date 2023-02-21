S K Bhagavan Death Reason? Veteran Kannada Director S K Bhagavan Passed Away, Obituary

The Sandalwood industry is mourning the passing of the beloved and talented Senior Director, S K Bhagavan who sadly passed away at the age of 90. Unfortunately, the Indian filmmaker took his last breath on Monday, February 20, 2023. He was one of the last few links to the Rajkumar-era Kannada cinema and died in Bengaluru on Monday. Unexpectedly, he died on his birthday. Since the news of the filmmaker was announced officially, his loved and known ones are paying tribute to him and giving their deep condolences to the family members who are passing from a difficult time.

His mortal remains will be kept for public viewing at his residence and Ravindra Kalashetra. Dorai-Bhagavan was an Indian filmmaking duo consisting of directors where B. Dorai Raj passed away in 2000 and now, S K Bhagavan took his last breath on Feb, 20. According to the sources, the duo directed almost twenty-seven films in the industry, most of which starred Rajkumar and were highly successful hits at the box office. Fourteen movies out of them were based on Kannada novels. Being a director, S K Bhagavan was the principal of Adarsha Film Institute, Bangalore.

S K Bhagavan Death Reason?

Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai expressed grief over the passing of S K Bhagavan and wrote,” I was very saddened to hear the news of renowned director of Kannada film industry SK Bhagavan’s death. I pray that God gives strength to his family to bear this pain”.

Born as S K Bhagavan on February 20, 1929. He finished his schooling in Bangalore High School and at a young age, he began acting on stage drama with Hirannaiah Mithra Mandali. If we talk about his film career so, he began as an assistant to Kanagal Prabhakar Shastri in 1956 through the film Bhagyodaya. Later, he began to direct his debut movie named Sandhya Raga in 1966. Next year, he received credit as a co-director of Rajadurgada Rahasya alongside A C Narasimha Murthy.

Being a director, he also acted in films including Vasantha Geetha, Haalu Jenu, Jeevana Chaithra, Hosabelaku, Vasantha Geetha, Sootradhaara, Bhagyodaya, Mangalasootra, Rowdy Ranganna, and Bangalore Mail. With, some of the notable films of the director are Benkiya Bale, Hosabelaku, Muniaya Madari Kasthuri Nivasa, Giri Kanye, Odahuttidavaru, Jeevana Chaithra, Yarivanu, and Nanooba Kalla. It is hard to believe that the talented figure of the cinema has gone from this world. He will be always remembered by his family and friends.