Santokh Chaudhary Death: Cong’s Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary Dies of Heart Attack at Bharat Jodo Yatra

Recently the news has come on the internet that a former member of the Lok Sabha Santokh Chaudhary has passed away at the age of 76. He was a Veteran Congress leader and Lok Sabha member from Punjab. He is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on Saturday. It is very shocking news for his close ones as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. The whole political community grieving his death on social media platforms.

Santokh Singh Chaudhary was an Indian politician who was a Cabinet Minister of Punjab and a member of the Lok Sabha from Jalandhar. He succeeded in the 2014 Indian general election and the 2019 Indian general election as an Indian National Congress candidate. He was a very respected member of the party who achieved huge respect due to his best work and he will be always missed by people. Since his passing news came lots of people are very shocked by his sudden death and they are very curious to know about it.

According to the report, Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary passed away recently at the age of 76. He had taken his last breath on 14 January 2023, Saturday. He died due to a heart attack when he was taking a part in Bharat Jodo Yatra and was among the senior leaders who gave Rahul Gandhi a rousing welcome as he joined Jalander district in the morning. His passing news left his family, and his close ones are very saddened and shocked.

As Rahul Gandhi arrived, Singh walked over to him along with other leaders and unexpectedly collapsed. Then Rahul instantly sent Singh to the hospital in the ambulance that attended the Yatra, but he was not saved and was pronounced dead. As far as we know, He was born on 18 June 1946 in Dhaliwal. He completed his education at Punjab University Chandigarh and D.A.V College Julander. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.