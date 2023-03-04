Satyabrata Mookherjee Cause of Death? Former Union Minister Satyabrata Mookherjee Passed Away at 90

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Satyabrata Mookherjee has passed away at the age of 90. He was a Former Union minister of the Lok Sabha. He is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on Friday. Recently the news has come on the internet and as soon as this news circulated on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as no one had imagined that he will leave the world suddenly. Now many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Satyabrata Mookherjee was an Indian Union minister of state and the president of BJP's West Bengal state unit from 2008 before being replaced by Rahul Sinha in October 2009. He was also a Minister of State for Chemicals, Fertilisers, Commerce & Industries in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government for five years. He was a great politician who was an extra solicitor general of India before being selected in 1999 to the 13th Lok Sabha from Krishnager.

Satyabrata Mookherjee Cause of Death?

Former union minister, Satyabrata Mookherjee is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on 3 March 2023, Friday. He died at his home in Kolkata after a long illness, party sources stated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other politicians condoled the death of Mookherjee.

Mookherjee was born on 8 May 1932 in Sylhet in Bangladesh. He completed his education at Calcutta University. He finished his Bar at Law from The Honourable Society Of Lincolns Inn.