Serena McKay Video Goes Viral Beaten To Death Facebook Live Stream Full Link

Today, we are sharing information about a viral murder video. a girl was murdered in a live video. Serena Mckay’s video is once again circulating on the social media platform and getting a lot of attention. Serena Mckay’s live stream murder video is gone viral on the social media platform. The viral video is very heartbreaking. Her viral video is circulating all around the internet. It is a very sensitive video. People are getting shocked after watching her video. Social media is that platform where you can all recent viral news. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end. Let’s read in detail.

According to the sources, Serena Mckay was an Indigenous girl. She was from Manitoba. She was born on September 30, 1997. She was 19 years old at the time of her death. As per reports, she has murder on April 23, 2017. But, now this news is once again making controversy on the social media platform. Her death was very painful. She was a Canadian girl. The police department found her body on April 23, 2017. Her murder viral video made a high impact on social media users. Now, people searching for her cause of murder.

Serena McKay Video Goes Viral

As per reports, her murder video was recorded by the suspect. After, recording the murder video then shared on social media platforms. Her live murder video was streamed on Facebook. This video was on social media for almost four hours and after the community deleted this video from every social media platform. She was murdered by her school friends. The two girls were found suspect. Both girls were 16 and 17 years old at the of their arrests and even they pleaded guilty to this murder. The murder happened near the Sagkeeng First Nation. Further, her death news is not confirmed that it was 22 or 23 April.

It was such a heinous act. Her murder video was gone viral after posting a few hours later. It was a very disturbing video. In this murder, two girls are facing murder charges. Serena was allegedly beaten to death. Further, the police department has not shared the identification of both girls. Their name is still unknown. Both girls were sent to jail for almost seven years. Moreover, the murder video was circulated on the internet almost 3 days before its removal. Both girls are still under police custody. The court had been taken strict action against both girls. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you soon.