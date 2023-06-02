Shocking: Hyderabad Man Kills Wife After She Refuses to Have $ex, Latest News

There is a piece of news coming forward that a husband killed her wife when she refuse to have s8x. Yes, you heard right they are a couple and married also. This news is rapidly circulating on the top of the internet and many social media platforms. It became the headlines of various news channels and created a great buzz on the internet sites. This incident attracts the interest of many people who are now hitting the search engine to know more. In this article, we shared the entire information such as what happened to her, the cause of her death, and more.

It is shared that the woman had delivered her second child just a month ago and now her husband killed her when she refused to have s8x. She was murdered by her husband after she refused his s8xual advances. After reporting this murder incident, the police detained the accused husband who is currently in his mis-20s and he confessed to the crime. The police began an investigation after this crime incident and shared that some nail marks were found on the woman’s neck. Scroll down to know more about this incident.

Hyderabad Man Kills Wife After She Refuses to Have $ex

The accused man is a resident of Hyderabad and he was arrested for killing his wife after she refused to have sex with him. As per the police reports, this incident took place on 20 May 2023 but the police got reported about this murder incident when the man confessed to his crime. It is said that he tried to get s8xual advance from his wife who recently delivered a second child just a month ago. When the wife refused, an altercation began between them. The man becomes full of anger over this situation and strangled his wife to death. He informed his relatives about this incident and immediately took her to a hospital where the doctors confirms her death.

In the police investigation, it is disclosed that there are some nail marks were found on the neck of the victim. This murder complaint was registered by the dead woman's father. After her death, her body was sent for a post-mortem in which her death cause was confirmed. Later, the accused husband was arrested by the authorities. There is not much information has been shared about the suspect. The cases of killing women are increasing day by day such as recently, a 16 years old girl Sakshi was killed. The government needs to take some strict action towards these crime cases.