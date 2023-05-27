Southbound Highway 17: Two Dead in Crash in Campbell CCTV Footage Explained!

A horrifying and strange accident took the life of a couple in Campbell City of California, USA. As the news surfaces on the internet, people are saddened by the strange death of the couple. It has been reported that the couple was standing near their Mercedes car and a speedy car changed direction abruptly to avoid collision with the Mercedes but struck the couple standing nearby. The terrifying accident took place on southbound Highway 17 in Campbell. The tragic incident shocked the people as the accident happened in the early morning, speculations are ongoing that why the couple exited the vehicle and were standing in the line of traffic. But the saddening thing is that no one could be saved that can reveal the cause. We are sharing with you the information in detail. Scroll down.

It has been reported that the Mercedes of the couple stalled amidst the highway and the pair exited from the car and stood near the vehicle. Maybe they were trying to know the cause and at the same time, a speedy vehicle approached and swerved at once to avoid hitting the Mercedes. The deadly accident took place near the north of Hamilton Avenue. The man died on the spot and the woman succumbed to her injuries later in the hospital as per the reports.

Two Dead in Crash in Campbell

The fatal accident took place at about 4 am in the wee hours of Friday. California Highway Patrol reached the site of the accident and found that a 2000 Mercedes-Benz stopped in the right lanes of the highway and suddenly a 2015 Fiat swerved but was unable to avoid hitting them. The names of the dead victims have not been revealed yet. The Fiat driver was also injured badly but is out of danger. The cause of the stopping of the car in the middle of the lane is not found yet and California police are investigating that.

The highway was closed for around three hours as the rescue teams were on their operation. The images of the fatal crash as shared by California police are horrifying. It is reported that a Sig-alert was issued at 4:29 a.m. for the blocked lanes, but one lane reopened by 4:51 a.m., and all lanes were cleared just before 7 a.m. The officials have asked for information of any kind about the accident and to call the San Jose-area office at (408) 961-0900. Our prayers are with the deceased persons. Stay tuned.