Steve Drummond Cause of Death? Car Builder at Drummond Race Cars Passed Away

Here we are going to share painful and shocking news with you that Steve Drummond has passed away. He was a very famous racer, a chassis builder, an engine builder, and a fabricator who is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Monday. It is very painful news for his community member as no one thought that he would lose his life like this and his whole community mourning his death. As we all know that now must be very curious to know about Steve Drummond and what happened to him. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Steve Drummond was a very famous racer, and car builder from Delmar, Delaware. He was a better-known figure in the racing community. He built cars for Drummond race cars. He was a beloved husband and wonderful dad as well as a Racer. He served in chassis fabrication, engine building, and turbo system fabrication. He did great work in his entire career and earned huge respect due to his work. He was a very talented person who made his career by himself. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Steve Drummond Cause of Death?

Steve Drummond is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Monday, 15 May 2023. His sudden demise news has been confirmed by a Maryland International Raceway in the following statement. Since the news went out on social media platforms many people are very heartbreaking and now they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. Reportedly, he died after a long battle with cancer. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, He was survived by his beloved wifey Kathy Nicklas Drummond, and his son, Cody Drummond. His passing news left his close ones in shock and pain and they requested privacy during this hard time. He will be always remembered by his family, friends, and those who know him. Since his passing news went out on the social media platforms many people have expressed their profound condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on the social media. May Steve’s soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.