Sutton Highway Crash Update: 1 Person Killed By Vehicle

The accident cases are increasing day by day over the world which leaves many people dead. A similar case is seen in Sutton. As per the details, a person was killed by a vehicle on the highway. The incident happened in Sutton which left the whole community and the victim’s family shocked. This news has gone viral and becoming the most discussed topic on the internet. In this report, we will give you the complete information regarding the incident. If you want to know the complete information regarding the same go through the page and read the full article. Stay tuned for more information.

Sutton Highway Crash Update

According to the sources, a person is killed by a vehicle. The tragedy took place on a highway in Sutton. The identification of the victim is unclear. Due to the lack of details, we are unable to give you the information regarding the victim. The police department has also not revealed how the accident happened. Not much information has been revealed regarding the victim and crash. The crash news is confirmed by the official Mass. Transportation social media page. It is also revealed that the two left lanes are also closed due to the recent crash which happened in Sutton.

The local people can face little problems as the two left are closed for a few time. According to the police report, a person passed away after being met with an accident. The tragedy took place in Sutton, Massachusetts on Saturday. The victim was a pedestrian who initially was injured. As per the Massachusetts State Police, the victim was injured during the crash. Later, the victim was rushed to the nearby hospital. The victim’s treatment was ongoing at UMass Lakeside Hospital. However, sadly after so many efforts and treatment, the doctors pronounced the victim dead. Learn more in the next section.

As of now, the identification of the victim is unknown, and the circumstances surrounding the crash are also unclear. The investigation is still ongoing. As we earlier mentioned, the fatal crash happened on Route 146 North at Exit 13. Although information regarding the accident is still being uncovered. The specific details about the crash and the circumstances that caused it have not yet been revealed by the local authorities. We are waiting for further information. We will update you about the same after the official announcement. Let us inform you that, the two lanes of the highway Worcester-Providence Turnpike are close.