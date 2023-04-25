Tarek Fatah Cause of Death? Pakistani-Canadian Writer Tarek Fatah Dies At 73

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very famous reporter Tarek Fatah has passed away recently. He was a Pakistan-born Canadian columnist and renowned television personality who is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on Monday. Since his passing news has come internet it circulated on social media platforms uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as no one thought that their favorite person will leave the world like this. Now many people are very curious to know about Tarek Fatah and how did he die.

Tarek Fatah was born in Karachi, Pakistan on 20 November 1949. He relocated to Canada in the early 1980s and served as a political activist, television host and journalist. He also wrote many books including The Jew is Not My Enemy: Unveiling the Myths that Fuel Muslim Anti-Smitism and Chasing a Mirage: The Tragic Illusion of an Islamic State. He was known for his progressive views on Islam and his fiery stance on Pakistan. He supported LGBT rights and a separation of religion and state. He was a very amazing personality who achieved huge respect due to his best work. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Tarek Fatah Cause of Death?

Pakistan-born Canadian columnist Tarek Fatah is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Monday, 24 April 2023 when he was 73 years old. His demise news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by his death and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he died after a long fight with cancer. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

His demise news has been confirmed by his daughter Natasha Fatah on Twitter. Tarek was a very respected person who achieved huge respect due to his best work and he will be always missed by his close ones. It is very painful and heartbreaking news for his family as they lost their beloved person. Many people are expressing their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms. May Tarek's soul rest in peace.