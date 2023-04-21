The Truth Behind Millicent Omanga’s Alleged Video Goes Viral on Twitter and Reddit

Kenya’s Interior Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS), Millicent Omanga has finally spoken out over the leak of her intimate video which went viral on social media on Monday, April 17, 2023. Controversy erupted before the video was removed. While it is yet to be confirmed whether it was indeed Millicent Omanga in the viral video, CAS has now responded to the leak by sharing a verse from the Bible. The video sparked a debate on social media, as many netizens were shocked, while others said the leak was only to malign her image. On the other hand, many of his supporters have encouraged him to seek legal recourse against the persons responsible for the unauthorized dissemination of the video.

Millicent Omanga, better known as Mama Miradi, is a popular Kenyan politician and businesswoman. Born in May 1982, Millicent Omanga was raised in Kiamokama, Kisi. He was born to parents who have seven daughters. Omanga’s father was a mechanic for the Postal Corporation of Kenya. However, he passed away in a car accident when Millicent Omanga was just 17 years old. Their mother, Joyce, single-handedly raised all seven daughters. She attended the Mumbai Girls’ High School and later joined the Medical Training College. He earned a degree in Journalism at the University of Nairobi and then went on to complete a Master’s in Commerce. Millicent married Dr. Francis Nyamibo.

Millicent Omanga’s Alleged Video

The couple currently has two children, Wayne and Maya. Talking about her career, Omanga started her career in the private sector as she was into banking. He later opened his own event company, Millways Enterprise. The company has made quite a name for itself, as Millicent deals in branding and events for large companies. She is known for her position as the nominated Jubilee Senator. Millicent won the high-profile seat after losing to Esther Passaris in the 2017 Nairobi women’s representative race. In 2017, he decided to venture into politics and contested for a seat in the Nairobi County Assembly on a Jubilee Party ticket.

Millicent’s political career received a major boost in 2019 when she was nominated by the Jubilee Party for a Senate seat in Nairobi. In recognition of their significant contribution to the County, the Party, and their local community. This nomination was an important milestone for him and marked a new chapter in his political journey. He is also famous in the world of philanthropy, as he started charitable work early on because he feels it is important to give back to society. As of now, according to reports, Millicent’s net worth is close to $1 million. Speaking about the alleged leaked video of Millicent Omanga, many people who have seen the video have highlighted how it is illegal according to Kenyan law to publish someone else’s videos or photos without their consent. However, at the moment, Millicent hasn’t talked about what action she would like to take for the video. For more information stay tuned.