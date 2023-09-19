Tijuana Dent And Larry Jacobs? Willow Lake Shooting Update CCTV Footage

We are sharing a piece of sad news that Tijuana Dent and Larry Jacobs are no more. Their sudden passing left the whole community in shock. Tijuana Dent was a 49-year-old woman and Larry Jacobs was a 51-year-old man. Currently, netizens hit the search engines regarding Tijuana Dent and Larry Jacobs. People want to know their cause of death. There are many questions that have been raised after the passing of Tijuana Dent and Larry Jacobs. This article, helps you to learn recent viral news of Tijuana Dent and Larry Jacobs. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, two people lost their lives in a fatal shooting. The victims are identified as Tijuana Dent and Larry Jacobs. Tijuana Dent was a 49-year-old woman while Larry Jacobs was a 51-year-old man. The incident took place in Evas, Georgia on Sunday evening. This fatal shooting caused the loss of two precious lives. Currenlty, this news is on the top of the social media headlines on the internet and getting much attention on the internet. The moment the Georgia shooting news was uploaded on the internet it went viral over the internet. People want to know the reason behind the loss of two people’s lives.

The deputies received a call on Sunday afternoon from the Willow Lake area of Evans. As per the Columbia County Sheriff’s Officer reports, the incident happened at 3:45 p.m. When the officer reached the incident place they found a lifeless two dead bodies on September 18, 2023. This news left the whole community in shock. After, the investigation it was found that Tijuana Dent was a woman who was discovered at the apartment’s entrance while Larry Jacobs was a man whose dead body was discovered in the dining table area. To know more scroll down the page.

Further, later it was found that both were husband and wife. The man first killed his wife before killing himself. The community discovered the gunshot wounds to their heads. The affected place is closed for the investigation. If you are searching reason behind their death let us inform you it is unknown at this time. There are many questions that have been left and their answers are still not found. There is no more details have been shared yet. As of now, the exact information leading to the domestic violence is unknown. We are searching for more details with our best efforts. Keep following this page for more viral news.