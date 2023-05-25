Tina Turner Death Reason? Legendary Rock’n’Roll Singer Passed Away at 83

It is very sad to share that Tina Turner is no more and her death news is in the headlines of many news channels. Yes, you heard right she passed away at the age of 83 years and her death news broke the heart of many of her loved ones. She was a singer, songwriter, dancer, actress, and author who has a large number of fans around the world. Her death news raised various questions among netizens and lots of social media users are expressing their sorrow for her death. Let us know what happened to her, the cause of her death, and also talk some more details related to her demise in this article.

According to the reports, her death news was announced by her publicist Bernard Doherty in a statement shared on her Instagram page on Wednesday. She took her last breath at her home on Wednesday 24 May 2023 and she was 83 years old at the time of her demise. She died peacefully at her home in Kusnacht located near Zurich, Switzerland. and she died after a long illness. She was suffering from a brief illness and her long illness is said as the cause of her death.

Tina Turner Death Reason?

Her real name was Anna Mae Bullock but she was mostly known as Tina Turner around the world. She was born on 26 November 1939 in Brownsville, Tennessee, United States, and became a successful singer. She was also known as a popular songwriter, dancer, actress, and author who had a massive amount of fans on her social media pages. She was born in America but she has the nationality of Swiss. She got married two times, Ike Turner in 1962 and divorced him in 1978, and later get married to Erwin Bach in 2013. She was the mother of four children.

She began her musical career at a small age and became the most popular singer around the world. Social media is flooded with tributes for her demise and many popular social media personalities also expressed their sorrows for her loss. She will be always remembered as a great singer and her loved ones miss her deeply. Currently, no information is shared about her funeral and final rites event. There are lots of people who are sharing their condolences for her death and supporting her family at this painful moment.