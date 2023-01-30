Tom Verlaine Death Reason? Frontman and Guitarist of US Band Television, Passed Away at 73

A well-known American singer, and songwriter, Tom Verlaine sadly passed away at the age of 73. It is saddened to announce that the popular singer has gone from this world leaving his family devastated. The news of his sudden passing has been officially confirmed. According to the updates, the news of Tom’s passing was announced by Jesse Paris Smith, the daughter of Patti Smith, who also revealed that he died “after a brief illness”. Tom’s sudden death has left several shockwaves among his fans who always loved him for his brilliant voice. Being a songwriter, Tom was also known as a guitarist among his listeners.

Since the news of his death was confirmed officially, many popular artists and singers have come ahead to pay him tributes and give deep condolences to his family who is going through a difficult time. Robert Forster, CAT Power, David J, Cowboy Junkies, William DvVall, and many other celebrities paid tribute to Tom on social media. David J wrote,” RIP Tom Verlaine. Saw Television live in London in 1977. It was astounding! ‘Marquee Moon’ is one of my all-time favorite albums & ‘Little Johnny Jewel’ is just sublime”.

Tom Verlaine Death Reason?

David’s post continued,” Met him at a radio station in 1992. He was being interviewed after me & the DJ asked if I’d like to stick around. Sat next to him in silence and awe. He struck me as very sensitive and shy. Nobody played guitar like him”.

Born as Thomas Miller on December 13, 1949, in Denville, New Jersey. He was born to a Jewish family but later, his entire including him moved to Wilmington, Delaware. At an early age, he began learning piano but later, he switched to saxophone in middle school after hearing a record by Stan Getz. Tom also holds an interest in writing and poetry from an early age. As a teen, he was friends with future bandmate and punk icon Richard Hell at Sanford School, a boarding school that they both attended. They both shared their passion for music and poetry.

During his career, he released too many hits solo albums like Tom Verlaine, Dreamtime, Words from the Front, Cover, Flash Light, The Wonder, Warm and Cool, Songs and Other Things, Around, and more. Tom always gave his best to his bandmates and colleagues who always stood with him. His singing career also inspired thousands of people across the world and loved by millions of people. Tom will be always remembered as a great artist.