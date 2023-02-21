Tony Jesudasan Death Reason? Reliance Group’s Tony Jesudasan Passed Away at 71

Recently the news has come on the internet that Tony Jesudasan has passed away recently. He was a key lieutenant of Anil Ambani’s Reliance group. He is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 71 on Monday. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain and now still they have been mourning his death. Now many people are searching for Tony Jesudasan’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about him and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Tony Jesudasan was a kind and amazing person and he was a key lieutenant of Anil Ambani’s Reliance group and one of the best corporate communications and corporate affairs specialists. He was also a group president for corporate transmissions and corporate affairs of R-ADAG. Dhirubhai Ambani invited him to enter the then-undivided Reliance in 1990. After the death of Dhirubhai, he preferred to enter the younger sibling when brothers Mukesh and Anil split. He stayed Anil Ambani’s trusted lieutenant in Delhi and was his chief troubleshoot. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Tony Jesudasan Death Reason?

Tony Jesudasan is no more among his close ones. He took his last breath on Monday morning, 20 February 2023. He died when he was 71 years old. Since his passing news went out on social media, many people must be very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, Earlier this month, Jesudasan suffered a heart attack just as he took a flight from Bhopal. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, he has been taken to Fortis Hospital on coming to Delhi, where he underwent an angioplasty. Later, he was turned to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. He continued to be in critical care till his passing away at roughly 5 am on Monday. It is very shocking news for his family and friends as they lost their beloved person in the family. He is survived by his wife Parul Sharma and daughter Preetika. Since his passing news went out many people are expressing their profound condolenes his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms.