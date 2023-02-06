Travis Just Death Reason? GoFundMe Raises More Than $30,000 in Wake of Tragic Wyoming Snowmobile Accident

The bodybuilding community is mourning the passing of the talented and well-known entrepreneur, Travis Just who sadly passed away. Yes, the young fitness enthusiast and bodybuilder has gone from this world leaving his family and friends devastated. According to the sources, Travis Just took his last breath on Saturday, February 4, 2023. He had an amazing career in the line of bodybuilding from where he earned a huge amount of success and love from his fans. The bodybuilder owned and operated multiple businesses throughout the US including a fitness equipment store and a gym franchise in Texas.

Due to his involvement in the bodybuilding community, he gained huge respect and love from his loved ones across the world. He was well-known to millions of people. During his career, Travis held seminars across the country teaching aspiring entrepreneurs how to build their own business ventures successfully. Global Director of Training at Seacret Direct, Marc Accetta wrote,” My heart is truly broken hearing the news that my dear friend Travis Just passed away in a tragic accident. I met Travis when we were just out of college. He hadn’t accomplished too much at that point, but we could all tell he was destined for greatness”.

How Did Travis Just Die?

Unfortunately, the news of Travis’ passing was announced on February 5, 2023, on social media and since then, his followers and loved ones are paying tribute to him and given deep condolences to his family who is going through a difficult time. According to the sources, Travis Just lost his life in a snowmobile accident in Wyoming. The news of his passing was confirmed by his sister-in-law Blayne Ashleigh Brandt on Facebook.

Travis gained attention among people because of his impressive physique and dedication to bodybuilding. Well, the cause of his death has not been determined yet but our sources are trying to collect more details. Along with this, a GoFundMe page has been set up to collect to help Travis’ family who is going through a difficult time.

Born as Travis Just on December 20, 1989, in Minneapolis Minnesota, at an early age, he developed his passion for fitness and bodybuilding. Through his social media pages, he connected with his followers and as time passes, he gained a huge fan following on his social media account. Travis has appeared in several bodybuilding competitions including the IFBB North American Championships in 2017 where he earned the 4th spot overall.