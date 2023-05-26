US: First Death From Powassan Virus Infection, Here’s What to Know About Illness

There is shocking news is coming forward related to the death from Powassan virus infection in the United States. Yes, you heard right the health officials alerted the people and this news rapidly circulated on the internet and social media platforms. It is shared that a resident of the US deceased from this virus and this news is currently running in the headlines of the news channels. Many people are showing thier interest in this news and hitting the search engine to know more about this virus. In this article, we shared the complete information about this virus and the death of a US resident.

According to the reports of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, a resident of the US died from the rare Powassan virus and his death marked the first fatal case in the country this year. After the death of the US resident, Health officials alerted people about the deadly viral disease and it is said that this virus is a tick-borne disease. And this virus is non-treatable currently. His death news arrived a lot of queries in people’s minds who are now curious to know more about this virus.

First Death From Powassan Virus Infection

It is a Powassan virus disease which can be said as POWV in short and this is a rare virus but it cause a serious illness by the Powassan virus. This virus speeds by the bite of an infected squirrel tick, deer tick, or groundhog tick. If we talk about Ticks then they are the external parasites that live by feeding on the mammal’s blood, birds, and sometimes reptiles and amphibians. The Medical Centres for Disease Control and Prevention also shared the symptoms of this virus and they are the following:-

Vomiting

Weakness

Seizures

Fever

Headache

Meningitis (inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord)

Encephalitis (inflammation of the brain)

Currently, no specific vaccine or medication for this virus has been made but it is shared that people have been advised to take some preventive measures when they are outdoors. In addition, there is no specific treatment for this virus but some preventive measures are shared. People need to cover up thier body completely, use insect repellent, and check or inspect their bodies for ticks after being outdoors.