US Girl Punched By Father, Cried In Backseat Until Death As He Did Drugs

Good day, Today a news has come stating that a girl in the US was struck by her father, cried in the backseat until her tragic death while he was under the influence of drugs. Stay with in this article to find out more about this news. According to his estranged wife’s statement to the police, Adam Montgomery physically assaulted Harmony multiple times following two bathroom accidents in the family car. Prosecutors stated that an American man, Adam Montgomery of New Hampshire, brutally killed his 5-year-old daughter and transported her dismembered body to the restaurant where he was employed.

According to reports, he concealed her decomposing remains in a tote bag, carrying it to various locations before discarding it. Unfortunately, her body was never located. The 34-year-old, employed as a cook and dishwasher, allegedly left the body in freezer compartments next to food during his work shifts, as revealed in court. Regularly bringing it to work, Adam stored the tote bag containing his daughter’s remains in a freezer among the company’s food and ingredients, unbeknownst to those who witnessed him moving it, stated prosecutor Christopher Knowles. Harmony went missing in 2019, with the police discovering the tragic incident two years later.

US Girl Punched By Father, Cried In Backseat

Following bathroom accidents in the family car, Adam, as described by his estranged wife Kayla Montgomery to the police, physically assaulted Harmony. The family, facing eviction, had been living in their car. Knowles revealed that after hitting Harmony, Adam continued to drive, had a meal, and consumed drugs while the helpless girl cried in the backseat. It wasn’t until their car broke down several hours later that the couple discovered her lifeless. Prosecutors disclosed that Adam went to great lengths to hide his daughter’s body, placing it in a friend’s car trunk, a cooler at his mother-in-law’s house, a freezer, and a ceiling vent in a homeless shelter.

He even purchased a saw and blades, renting a moving truck in an attempt to dispose of the body, believing he could evade consequences if the body remained undiscovered. Adam is currently serving a prison sentence of over 30 years for weapons charges. In 2022, he pleaded not guilty to charges including killing his daughter, abuse of a dead body, assault, and witness tampering. He accused his wife of lying to safeguard herself. Kayla, on the other hand, is serving an 18-month prison term for perjury.