Vani Jairam Death Reason? Versatile Playback Singer Vani Jairam Passed Away at the age of 77

Vani Jairam, better known as Vani Jayaram who was a popular Indian playback singer sadly passed away at the age of 77. It is saddened to announce that the famous South Indian Cinema singer has gone from this world leaving her family and fans devastated. According to the sources, the renowned singer took her last breath at her residence in Chennai. Let us tell you the singer was awarded Padma Bhushan by the Government of India ahead of Republic Day 2023. Her sudden demise went viral as fire in the forest and left several in shockwaves across the country.

The singer has a record recording more than 10,000 songs in her career. Still, the details regarding her last rites are awaited. Since the news of her passing was confirmed, her family and loved ones are paying tribute to her and given deep condolences to her family members who are going through a difficult time. On Republic Day 2023, Jayaram was awarded Padma Bhushan by the Government Of India, the third-highest civilian award. At the time, thousands of fans across the world took to their social media handles to congratulate the veteran singer. Keep reading this article to get more details here.

Vani Jairam Death Reason?

Born as Vani Jairam on November 30, 1945, in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, India. She was a member of a Tamil family in classically trained musicians as the fifth daughter in a family of six daughters and three sons. She married to Jairam in 1969 and moved to Mumbai. Later, she was transferred to the Mumbai branch of her bank. Knowing her singing skills, Vani attended the Patiala gharana of Ustad Abdul Rehman Khan after being persuaded by Jairam to pursue training in Hindustani classical music. [7] He encouraged her to quit her bank job and embrace music as a career after receiving her arduous training from him.

Along with Padma Bhushan Award, Jayaram also won Best Female Playback Singer Tamil, Best Female Playback Singer Telugu, and Best Female Playback Singer Telugu for Anathineeyara Hara during her career. A popular Playback singer, K S Chithra wrote,” Heartiest Congratulations to Vani Jayaram amma for the conferment of PADMA BHUSHAN award from the Government of India”.

Her sudden passing has left shockwaves among her fans. According to the sources, the cause of her death has not been confirmed yet but most of the post claims that the singer dies due to her age-related ailments. Vani Jayaram will be always remembered by her family and friends.