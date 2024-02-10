Wayanad: Kerala Man Trampled to Death By Wild Elephant

Good day, Today a news has come stating that a man was fatally trampled by an elephant in Wayanad. Stay with in this article to find out more about this news. Aji, aged 45, from Panachi in Chaligaddha under the Begur Forest range within the North Wayanad forest division, has been identified as the deceased. CCTV footage captured a wild elephant assaulting a man at Chaligaddha near Kattikulam in the Wayanad district of Kerala on Saturday, February 10, 2024. On Saturday, February 10, 2024, a wild elephant fatally trampled a man at Chaligaddha near Kattikulam in Wayanad district.

The victim, identified as 45-year-old Aji from Panachi at Chaligaddha under the Begur Forest range in the North Wayanad forest division, fell victim to an attack by a radio-collared wild elephant translocated from Karnataka, as per officials. Simultaneously, Wayanad Subcollector and Revenue Divisional Officer Vishal Sagar Bharath implemented Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in specific divisions of the Mananthavady municipality. This action was taken after the elephant induced panic among residents in Kurukkan Moola, Kuruva, Kadankolly, and Payyampally areas. In Kozhikode, Minister for Forest and Wildlife, A.K. Saseendran, announced a forthcoming high-level meeting of officials to assess the situation.

Kerala Man Trampled to Death By Wild Elephant

He appealed to the local residents to collaborate with the department in addressing the issue. Nearly half a million families in India experience negative interactions between humans and elephants each year. The majority of conflicts arise when elephants forage on crops, resulting in over 500 reported human deaths and 100 elephant fatalities annually. According to Kedar Gore, Director of The Corbett Foundation, elephants cause significant damage to crops and property valued at millions of rupees every year. He predicts that the combination of climate change effects and swift land use changes in India might result in a potential 42 percent reduction in elephant habitat by the century’s end.

Despite this, elephants have persistently adapted and migrated to explore areas beyond their established range in search of suitable habitats. The current elephant habitat in India spans approximately 250,000 square kilometers and is home to nearly 30,000 elephants, constituting 60 percent of the current global wild elephant population. Historical records suggest that in the late 16th century, the Mughals and other former kingdoms in India held around 15,000-16,000 elephants in captivity. It is believed that this number increased to approximately 30,000 by the early 17th century, providing a significant indication of the population of both wild and captive elephants in India during that period. In independent India, around 4.13 million hectares.