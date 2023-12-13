CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
What Did Minh Nguyen Do? Victim Identified in deadly Dothan fight in, Coroner

by Jatin Chaudhary

Good day, Today a news has come stating about alabama citizen who has killed daughter of his ex-girlfriend. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Minh Nguyen, a resident of Dothan in Houston County, Alabama, has been arrested in connection with the murder of his ex-girlfriend’s daughter. Dothan is Alabama’s eighth-largest city, with a population of 71,072 according to the 2020 census, and ranks as the fifth-largest in Alabama based on total area. The Dothan Police Department has officially announced the arrest of Minh Nguyen, charging him with one count of murder. He is currently held in the Houston County Jail without bond.

Minh Nguyen

According to a recently released police report, Minh Nguyen is 54 years old. Notably absent from public discussions until his alleged connection to the death of his ex-girlfriend’s daughter, there is limited information available about him in the media. Let’s delve into the specifics of the story to understand the details surrounding his involvement. Certainly, many are questioning the actions of Minh Nguyen in connection to the tragic murder of Duong Thi Thuy Troung, a 17-year-old girl and the daughter of his ex-girlfriend.

What Did Minh Nguyen Do?

According to the Dothan Police Department, on December 9, 2023, at approximately 2:54 p.m., they received a call reporting a suspicious situation unfolding on Sedona Lane. Swiftly responding to the call, officers found the 17-year-old girl unresponsive. The report indicates that her lack of responsiveness was attributed to what appeared to be a physical altercation, marking a distressing turn of events. The Dothan Police Department received a call on Saturday, December 9, 2023, around 12:54 PM, reporting suspicious circumstances on Sedona Lane. Responding officers discovered an unresponsive female victim inside a residence, indicating signs of a physical altercation, as stated in the police statement.

Efforts were made to administer medical treatment to make her responsive, but she was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead. Following thorough investigations, Minh Nguyen emerged as the primary suspect in the case, leading to his arrest by the police to aid in the ongoing investigation. While the precise date of Minh Nguyen’s birth remains unknown, it has been verified that he was 54 years old as of December 2023 when he was apprehended by the police in relation to the murder of his ex-girlfriend’s daughter.

